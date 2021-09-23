Rihanna Is “Experimenting” On Her New Album

Rihanna discussed the musical approach of her ninth studio album while speaking to reporters at Savage x Fenty Show Volume 3.

Rihanna is switching up her musical approach by experimenting on her next album.

While speaking to reporters before her Savage x Fenty Show Volume 3, Rihanna commented on her ninth studio album. The multi-hyphenate declared the long-awaited LP will be unlike anything she’s ever released before.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear,” she said. “Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear.”

Rihanna noted she was taking a similar approach to her music as she does to fashion. She described the creative process as being enjoyable.

“I’m really experimenting,” she said. “And music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. And I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun and it’s gonna be completely different. That’s it.”

Rihanna didn’t provide any update on when fans can expect to hear the much-anticipated LP. She still hasn’t announced a title for the project, which will be her first album since 2016’s Anti.

Although Rihanna’s kept quiet in terms of music over the past few years, she’s been very busy with her other business endeavors. These include her Savage x Fenty Show Volume 3, which will be streamed by Amazon Prime Video.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Volume 3 features performances by Nas, Normani and Daddy Yankee, among others. The fashion event premieres on September 24.

Check out the trailer for the show below.