Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation are donating $15 million to help organizations in the climate justice movement.

Rihanna is supporting climate justice through her foundation.

The national hero’s Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $15 million to groups working on climate justice in the United States and the Caribbean. The money will go to 18 organizations, which are described as being on the frontline of the movement.

“At the Clara Lionel Foundation, much of the work is rooted in the understanding that climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna said in a press release. “This is why CLF prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work across the U.S. and Caribbean.”

Clara Lionel Foundation executive director Justine Lucas added, “CLF believes strongly that funders must build partnerships with organizations and acknowledge their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities.”

Rihanna’s donation is focused on organizations led by women, youth, people of color and LGBTQIA+ communities. Descriptions for each group can be read here.

Check out the full list of groups receiving money from Rihanna and her foundation below.