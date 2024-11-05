Rihanna, Killer Mike & Queen Latifah Among Many Imploring Fans To Vote In Critical Election

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2024 election is here as Rihanna, Killer Mike, Queen Latifah and more urge fans to vote for president and not ignore down-ballot races.

Election Day is here and every vote counts. With so much at stake in the 2024 election, countless voices have encouraged Americans to cast their ballots on Tuesday (November 5).

Rihanna was among the many celebrities asking her fans to participate in the 2024 election. The diamond-selling superstar urged people to vote since she’s not a U.S. citizen.

“When protecting p###### and firing p###### can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant,” she wrote.

Many voters only had their eyes on the presidential election. Killer Mike stressed the importance of the local races and ballot initiatives beyond the battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

“GEORGIA TODAY IS THE DAY TO MAKE SURE YOUR VOICE IS HEARD,” Mike wrote. “HEAD TO POLLS TO VOTE FOR NOT ONLY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION BUT DOWN THE TICKET! VOTE HYPERLOCAL! #PlotPlanStrategizeOrganizeMobilize.”

Queen Latifah called on her supporters to vote by detailing why she’s supporting Harris in the presidential race. Latifah called Trump a “comfortable liar” before listing more than a dozen reasons why she’s voting for Harris.

“She supports all women having agency over their bodies and reproductive functions – from wellness care, to abortion, to IVF treatment. I mean, for this, she had me at HELLO!” she wrote. “So, take a hard look at what’s on the table. If you don’t exercise your power, you forfeit your right to complain or have an opinion. VOTE TODAY AND LET’S GO FORWARD!”

Latifah and Mike were just two of the many rappers pushing fans to vote in the 2024 election.

Check out some of the others below.