Rihanna Named Richest Female Musician In The World

Robyn Rihanna Fenty has a lot to celebrate these days. The R&B/Pop megastar is presently pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. She is also extremely wealthy.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth currently sits at $1.7 billion, ranking at #1729 on the World’s Billionaire List. That massive total makes Rihanna the richest female musician on the planet.

This is the Good Girl Gone Bad album creator’s first appearance on the Forbes tally of Earth’s wealthiest individuals. Rihanna is just one of 2,668 billionaires in the world at the moment. She is the first billionaire from Barbados.

A large portion of Rihanna’s billion-dollar wealth is from her Fenty Beauty company which is co-owned by LVMH. Rihanna has a 50% stake in the cosmetics brand. She also has a 30% stake in the Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Rihanna became a global household name because of her musical output over the last two decades. The 34-year-old Roc Nation artist has fourteen No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, which is the fourth-most of all time.

The 2022 World’s Billionaire List also includes Kanye “Ye” West ($2 billion, #1513) and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter ($1.4 billion, #2076). Entertainment industry dignitaries like Oprah Winfrey ($2.6 billion, #1196) and Tyler Perry ($1 billion, #2578) also made the Forbes rankings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leads this year’s Billionaire List. Musk’s $219 billion fortune topped Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($171 billion), LVMH’s Bernard Arnault ($158 billion), Microsoft’s Bill Gates ($129 billion), and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett ($118 billion).