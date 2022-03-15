Rihanna Names The Songs She’s Most Proud Of Making

The pregnant hitmaker chooses tracks from the ‘Unapologetic’ and ‘Anti’ albums.

Rihanna scored her first No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “SOS” and became a global star with “Umbrella” featuring Jay-Z. The Barbadian billionaire earned a Diamond Award for Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie.” She won a Grammy for “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris.

However, Rihanna does not view any of those 21st Century classics as the song that has made her the proudest. Social media personality Mikayla Nogueira recently asked RiRi about her discography of hit records.

“The people want to know where the album is, but I have a better question. What song are you most proud of that you’ve come out with?” Nogueira asked Rihanna. The pregnant singer/fashion designer responded, “Aw, s###… I love ‘Needed Me.’ I also love a good ‘Diamonds.'”

Rihanna released “Diamonds” in 2012. The 7x-Platinum tune lives on the Fenty Beauty founder’s seventh studio album Unapologetic. “Diamonds” eventually became her twelfth No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Needed Me” is also certified 7x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The song, off Rihanna’s chart-topping 2016 studio LP Anti, peaked at #7. The Mustard-produced track spent forty-five weeks on the Hot 100.

Rihanna currently has fourteen total Hot 100 Number Ones. The 34-year-old R&B/Pop megastar has thirty-one Top 10 hits. The RIAA credits Rihanna with 151.5 million single certifications, the most for any female music act in history.

