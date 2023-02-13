Rihanna Wax Figure Unveiled Before Big Super Bowl Halftime Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Madame Tussauds in New York has debuted a brand new wax figure ahead of her big Super Bowl half-time show. Did they do a good job?

The latest wax figure of Rihanna has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York.

Ahead of the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s highly anticipated Halftime Show gig at the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona tonight (February 12th), curators at the museum have added a brand-new portrayal of the superstar to the collection.

Located in the Glow Gala Room, the figure wears a silver minidress and cape, as well as a matching headdress – as inspired by the heavily embellished Maison Margiela outfit, she wore to the 2018 Met Gala.

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show, so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York, where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” said Joerg Hanel, general manager at Madame Tussauds New York.

Each Madame Tussauds figure takes approximately six months to create.

Rihanna has not yet commented on the wax figure.