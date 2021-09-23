Rihanna Not Comfortable Being Labeled An Icon

Rihanna opened up and revealed she’s not comfortable being labeled an icon, as she adjusts to being a billionaire!

Newly minted billionaire Rihanna finds it “scary” when fans and followers put her on a pedestal because she’s determined to keep her feet on the ground.

Speaking to U.S. entertainment program Extra on Wednesday (September 22nd) – ahead of Friday’s debut of her new Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Prime Video – the singer and fashion and beauty boss admits she’s still not comfortable with being hailed as a business mogul.

“It’s scary,” she says. “I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and… they keep wanting to put you up there…

“I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?… I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

She adds, “I think that is what makes it (success) worth it. That’s what I want. That’s what I worked for.”

Rihanna,, who has amassed much of her enormous income from her Fenty cosmetic and fashion lines, also wants to keep being inspired by her fans – and hopes she can find “mutual respect” with the people who buy her products.

“I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me, I look up to them,” she continues.

“And it’s mutual respect that I have, because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Last month, Forbes magazine reported the Diamonds singer is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and the second-wealthiest female entertainer, behind Oprah Winfrey.