Rihanna Praises Kai Cenat & Streamer Can’t Contain Himself

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat is going viral over his enthusiastic reaction to Rihanna giving the streamer his flowers over a good deed.

Kai Cenat lit up social media after Rihanna personally praised his generous gesture during a livestream where he bought pizza for children and melted hearts in the process.

The Grammy-winning mogul slid into Cenat’s DMs with a message that instantly sent the Twitch star into celebration mode.

“Kaaaaiii I love this!” Rihanna wrote, reacting to a resurfaced clip of Cenat treating a group of kids at a pizza place.

She added, “I know you do this all the time, but the kidsss! And they genuinely love you! Great job all around man.”

Cenat, clearly stunned, paused his broadcast and blasted Rihanna’s#### “Diamonds” while dancing on camera, thrilled by the unexpected shoutout.

The video that caught Rihanna’s attention originally happened last year but recently made the rounds again online.

In it, Cenat is seen interacting with two young children at a pizza place, giving them high fives and telling the adult with them that he’d cover their entire order. “Get whatever y’all want,” he said.

The Bronx-born content creator has built a massive following since launching his YouTube channel in 2018 with prank and challenge videos. By 2021, he shifted to Twitch, where his mix of gaming, reactions and high-energy interactions helped him stand out in a crowded field.

Cenat’s streams have become a destination for celebrity appearances. He’s hosted Hip-Hop heavyweights like Offset, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby and Nicki Minaj.

Offset, in particular, shared how much he appreciated his time with Cenat during a 24-hour stream in September 2023.

“I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro. I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long,” Offset texted him afterward. He also thanked Cenat for his hospitality, calling the experience “refreshing” and saying Kai and his crew felt “like brothers.”

Kai Cenat Racks Up Streaming Accolades

In November 2023, Cenat broke Twitch records by becoming the most-subscribed streamer ever, pulling in more than 340,000 paid subscribers during his month-long “Mafiathon.”

His accolades include back-to-back “Streamer of the Year” wins at the Streamy Awards in 2022 and 2023. Rolling Stone named him one of the “20 Most Influential Creators” last year, and he landed at No. 44 on Forbes’ Top Creators list.

Despite his success, Cenat has faced controversy. A PlayStation giveaway he hosted in Union Square Park in August 2023 spiraled out of control, resulting in injuries and possible legal fallout for allegedly inciting a riot.

Still, moments like Rihanna’s message show the kind of impact Kai Cenat continues to have beyond gaming and content creation.