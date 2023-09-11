Rihanna Pays Tribute To Soccer Legend Pelé With New Sneaker

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna explained the inspiration behind her new sneaker launching worldwide with Puma.

Rihanna’s Fenty brand has launched a new collection with Puma. The 35-year-old singer is making a return to footwear with the debut of the latest Fenty x Puma collection.

The hitmaker, who has been on a hiatus from Fenty x Puma since 2017, unveiled her new soccer-inspired take on the classic Puma Avanti.

“It’s a bit of a family reunion,” Rihanna told Vogue of the project. “Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas.”

The “Umbrella” singer first started working with the sportswear brand in December 2014. Fenty x Puma is best known for its most iconic sneaker style, the Creeper.

The brand eventually expanded into apparel and hosted multiple New York Fashion Week presentations. The latest sneaker, which will retail at $160, combines elements of the Puma King soccer boot and the Easy Rider running shoe.

“Digging into Puma’s archives is always incredible,” Rihanna told Vogue. “There is so much history and legacy here, and I wanted to honor that by paying tribute to the Avanti. (The King is) the shoe (Brazilian soccer player) Pelé played in and made very famous, and I know people are looking forward to their return.”

The shoe features a vintage leather upper, a foldable tongue and a gum sole. They will also be available in kids’ sizes.

“This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design,” added the performer, who shares two children with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The sneakers will be available worldwide from September 15.