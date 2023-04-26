Rihanna Seeks To Bolster Her Billionaire Status With PUMA Collaboration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

PUMA announced it brought Rihanna back for a multi-year collaboration after previously working with her from 2014-2017.

PUMA shared details about the collaboration on Wednesday (April 26). The company revealed plans for Rihanna to focus on unisex and kids collections.

Rihanna hasn’t released a PUMA collection since 2017. PUMA announced Rihanna’s return via social media in March.

“She’s back,” the company wrote in an Instagram post featuring her Fenty logo.

PUMA highlighted its deals with Rihanna and other celebrities in a report covering its first-quarter results. The company’s CEO Arne Freundt called 2023 “a year of transition” for the brand.

“Our Q1 growth was a strong start to 2023,” Freundt said in a press release. “In line with our strategy to be the best partner to retailers, we grew our wholesale business in a challenging environment and further strengthened our performance credibility with strong growth in our strategically important performance categories. Our significant growth in DTC demonstrated PUMA’s continued brand momentum globally, including North America and Greater China.”

Rihanna’s PUMA collaboration added to her business empire, which made her a billionaire. She was featured on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s billionaires with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Earlier this year, Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance helped her 2016 album ANTI resurface on the Billboard 200 chart.