Rihanna Says New Music Coming “Soon”

Rihanna fans have been waiting for a project from the singer who said her next release is “going to be completely different.”

Rihanna has spent the last few years building a colossal business empire worth an estimated $1.7 billion. Fans of her music have longed for something new from the Bajan singer whose most recent project, “Anti,” was released back in 2016.

However, it seems as though the wait could soon be over as Rhianna teased an imminent release during an exchange with the paparazzi.

As she was exiting a taxi she was asked: “Any new music? Anything?” Her reply of “Soon soon soon,” is sure to have her eager fans studying her every move in anticipation of a release.

Meanwhile, Rihanna teased a hint of what to expect from her next musical offering back in September. During an appearance to promote her latest Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna told “Associated Press”:

﻿“You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear.

“I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play,” she continued. “I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna Named A National Hero In Barbados

Elsewhere Rihanna was honored by her native Barbados last month after being named the country’s 11th national hero.

“Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership,” Prime Minister Mottley said during the ceremony. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation.”

Rihanna gave a brief speech declaring, “This is a day that I will never, ever forget. It’s also a day that I never saw coming,” she said. “I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in.”

Rihanna’s speech at National Independence Honours Ceremony in Barbados 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/qHrQcSUksP — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) November 30, 2021

The ceremony marked Barbados’ transition from a commonwealth to a republic and saw the Inauguration Ceremony for the country’s first-ever President, Dame Sandra Mason.