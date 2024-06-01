Rihanna Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media Amid Major Career Milestone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is literally in a league of her own right now!

Rihanna is flexing the power of her incredible discography upon reaching a new stage of dominance as a female artist.

On Friday (May 31), RiRi shared posts simultaneously on Instagram and Twitter (X) in celebration of the latest honor she received from the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA).

According to the latest round of certifications by the RIAA, four of Rihanna’s releases, including her Drake assisted anthem “Work,” received diamond status certifications as of May 31.

In total, Rihanna earned a jaw dropping 13 new certifications, all of which were either platinum or multi-platinum status.

In the post she shared on Instagram, Rihanna flexed her accomplishments for holding the most diamond certified singles, in addition to to the most diamond certified titles for a female artist with a cryptic caption in which she wrote, “Ain’t no back n forth.”

While it’s unclear who exactly Rihanna was speaking of concerning her “back n forth” remark, several of RiRi’s peers flocked to the comment section of the post to show love. Joyner Lucas commented “legend” while vocalist H.E.R. added, “QUEEEEEEN RIRI FOREVA.”

In total, RiRi now has six diamond-certified singles. Rihanna’s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris was her first single to cross the line in September 2021. Adding to her diamond certifications tally along with “Work” are her singles “Needed M,” “Umbrella” and “Stay.” Coincidentally, the certifications are also split evenly between RiRi’s former label Def Jam and her new imprint, Roc Nation.

