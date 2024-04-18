Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Sitting On Hits “So Good” They Can’t Decide Who Gets Them 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna says she and A$AP Rocky are working on her upcoming album, and the couple have got some hits on the way!

Rihanna says she and A$AP Rocky are working on her new album, and they’ve got some hits coming!

Rihanna fans have long awaited the follow-up to her 2016 album Anti, and while Rihanna has been working on the project for several years, it’s unknown when the project will arrive.

Fans have branded the fabled offering “R9,” as it will be Rihanna’s ninth studio album. The superstar singer and business mogul has shared few details about the project save for teasing an experimental new sound.

However, in a recent red carpet interview, Rihanna revealed she’s working on the project with her partner A$AP Rocky and they’re cooking up something “good”. However, it’s not all smooth sailing as the super couple is struggling to divide the hits between them.

“I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of,” RiRi revealed during an ET interview. “Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who’s gonna use what,” she added. “Because it’s so good.”

Rihanna teases whether or not she plans to include her sons, RZA and Riot Rose, on her upcoming album. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jk2uNaEvgi — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 18, 2024

While Rihanna was happy to share that album tidbit, she remained tight-lipped over a release date. “I wanna know, too,” Rihanna teased when asked when the album would arrive.

Elsewhere during her appearance at the launch of her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe in London, Rihanna caught up with Nigerian singer and songwriter Arya Starr. The “Rush” hitmaker could barely contain her excitement when Rihanna asked for a feature.

“If you got an extra verse for me, call me,” the Fenty founder asked.