Rihanna Teases New Sound, Now Views Upcoming Album A “Completely Different Way”

Rihanna revealed she is looking at her new album from a completely different perspective which she says is “authentic.”

Rihanna fans have had a long wait for new music from the now pregnant megastar, who hasn’t released an album in six years.

Her last album Anti came out in 2016, and in the years since, she has been busy building an empire and was recently named the richest female musician in the world. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their pregnancy in late January, putting any plans for a new album firmly on hold.

However, that hold is very much a temporary one, and Rihanna has already begun thinking about her upcoming album. During a lengthy interview with Vogue magazine, she explained that she wants to have fun with it and is approaching it with a fresh perspective.

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” Rihanna said. “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

She certainly has kept her love for life, sharing some behind-the-scenes footage from her Vogue shoot. “If it’s one thing ima do,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram, “is laugh out!”

Elsewhere during the interview, Rihanna revealed that she believes Anti is her “best album to this day,” making it a hard act to follow. The album was released in 2016 to critical acclaim, becoming her second number one album.

In the meantime, The Bajan native is focused on enjoying her pregnancy which she says is still sinking in. “As much as it’s happening, it’s also not happening,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll walk past my reflection and be like, Oh s###!”