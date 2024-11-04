Rihanna Shows Off Unconventional “Winter Body Workout” With Sons RZA & Riot Rose  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is getting into the holiday spirit, posing for an adorable winter shoot with her two sons with A$AP Rocky, RZA and Riot Rose.

Rihanna is constantly on her toes with two toddlers on her hands and a busy career, so she’s getting her workouts in any way she can.

The billionaire businesswoman and entertainer shares two young sons with A$AP Rocky, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months. Rihanna posed with her little ones for a rare photoshoot to promote her new Savage X Fenty holiday onesies collection.

However, RZA and Riot Rose did very little posing, walking and crawling off camera, prompting Rihanna to joke she was getting her “winter body workout.”

However, Rihanna managed to get her sons to sit still for a brief moment for an adorable shot of them snuggled up in bed together.

“yea I know!” she captioned her post. “We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna revealed she’s temporarily ditched her fashion icon wardrobe for something more practical.

“Anything that’s cozy, anything that’s stretchy, anything that’s easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for,” she explained to PEOPLE at her Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview earlier this month. “Things that don’t scratch me, don’t scratch them. We’ve got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom.”

Nonetheless, the ever-fashionable Rihanna still incorporates lingerie in her everyday style.

“Lingerie to me should be worn any way and anywhere that you want,” she added. “Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support.”