Rihanna On A Quest To Find Love For Eminem 

Rihanna has made it her “mission” to find love for her former collaborator Eminem, whether he likes it or not.

While the Fenty founder is raising her two children with A$AP Rocky, her “Love the Way You Lie” is seemingly a confirmed bachelor. However, according to an insider, Rihanna is determined to find Eminem a girlfriend.

“Rihanna, like a lot of people in his life, can’t understand why he’s still single and she’s decided to make it her mission to find him a girlfriend,” a source explained to In Touch. “She knows him well enough to know what kind of woman would be a good match and she’s got lots of ideas about who to set him up with.”

Rihanna Believes Eminem Is “Letting Life Pass Him By”

However, the source said Em is reluctant to find love and is “closed off to the idea.

“He claims he’s happier on his own and doesn’t want to deal with the drama of dating, but Rihanna isn’t taking no for an answer,” the source added. “She thinks Eminem is letting life pass him by and has vowed that she’s going to help shake him out of this funk.”

Although Eminem appears to be single, he was previously married, twice, to his first love, Kimberly Scott. He tied the knot with the mother of his three daughters, Kimberly Scott, Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott, but they divorced in 2001.

Nonetheless, Em’s family continues to grow, recently announcing he is going to be a grandfather.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently revealed she would love to add a little girl to her family. She shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, RZA 2 and Riot Rose, 14 months.

“I wouldn’t even know what to do with a girl since I only know boys so far. It would be a whole new adventure,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the Fenty x Puma Avanti launch last week.

Nonetheless, the superstar songstress loves being a boy mom.

“The boy energy is the best. I live for it,” Rihanna added. “There’s never a dull moment. I love when they’re climbing off chandeliers. They scare me to the point that I’m forced to have fun! Running around, lifting them up—it’s all fun and even keeps me in shape. It’s the best workout, for all of us.”