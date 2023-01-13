Rihanna Smoulders In Lace Bodysuit For Valentine’s Day Savage X Fenty Campaign  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna unleashed a new ad campaign for her Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection featuring the star herself flaunting her curves.

Rihanna is gearing up for the season of love, sharing a steamy new visual for her Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection, featuring the nine-time Grammy Award winner.

The ad begins with a glass love heart shattering into fragments, perhaps representative of the hearts Rihanna might break with the steamy visual. The reported youngest self-made billionaire in the United States donned a lace bodysuit with cut-out panels across the bust forming a heart shape.

The stunning songstress flaunted every inch of her curves in the new campaign. “P#### yo roses ♥️,” Rhianna penned in the caption. Check out the video below.

While fans are not so patiently waiting for the follow-up to 2016’s Anti, Rihanna is making bank with her ventures outside of music. According to Forbes, she owns 30% of Savage X Fenty, which has an estimated value of $3 billion. In addition, her reign in the beauty industry continues. She owns 50% of Fenty Beauty, with the other half owned by LVMH. The brand is valued at $2.8 billion.

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only thing Rihanna has to look forward to next month. Earlier this week, Rihanna launched a Savage X Fenty Game Day collection ahead of her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The brand launched the merch at the weekend with a joke about the main event in the football calendar happening during a RiRi concert.

“A @badgalriri concert during a football game? Say less. #SavageXGameDay,” read the post.

However, it may be too late to grab anything from the limited-edition 17-piece collection. According to frustrated fans online, all the new Game Day merch is sold out.