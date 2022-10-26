Rihanna Teases Return This Week With New Song For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna fans are gearing up for her comeback after Marvel shared a teaser for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

A week after the rumors began circulating that Rihanna would make her comeback on the upcoming Black Panther 2 soundtrack, the superstar songstress appears to have confirmed the speculation.

Since announcing her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl HalfTime Show, music fans have been eagerly anticipating a new offering from the singer. The rumor mill went into overdrive last week when word spread Rihanna would appear on the end credits of the Marvel movie.

Ahead of the release Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, next month, Marvel Studios teased the Wakanda Forever album with a trailer. The short video contained the biggest hint yet that Rihanna is involved. The visual included the soundtrack’s name and release date with an “R,” presumably for Rihanna, prominently displayed. The post was captioned simply with the looking eyes emoji.

Rihanna fans filled the Instagram comments section, sharing their excitement for new music. However, RiRi was among the commenters and offered the strongest confirmation herself. She replied to the trailer with a pair of emojis, the Wakanda Forever emoji alongside a red heart.

The first film in the Black Panther series featured an iconic soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar. K. Dot’s Oscar-nominated collaboration “All the Stars” with SZA was among the highlights.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in theaters on Nov. 11, but Rihanna fans will get their wish sooner. The initial single is due to be released this week, on Friday, Oct. 28.