Rihanna Took Inspiration From “Everyday Life” For Her Savage X Fenty Sport Collection

Rihanna recently explained where she got the inspiration for her hit Savage X Fenty Sport collection. Read more.

Rihanna took inspiration from everyday life for her latest Savage X Fenty offshoot.

The pop star recently expanded her lingerie line to include activewear with the help of designer Adam Selman, who was appointed executive design director of the collection.

Discussing the brand’s first foray into sportswear with British Vogue, Rihanna explained what inspired her to create the pieces.

“I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” Rihanna, who welcomed a son with A$AP Rocky in May, said. “For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional, and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

For his part, Adam didn’t want the designs to become too “techy.” And while he used technical, breathable fabrics which allow the wearer to get the most out of their sportswear, Adam made sure the essence of Savage X Fenty was still at the forefront of the clothes.

“Sometimes, when innovation and technology are used in activewear, it gets very techy – I wanted to keep it invisible and sexy, so you feel it, but without noticing it visually,” he explained. “It has all the things we know and love from Savage X Fenty – it’s disruptive, inclusive, bold, and sexy, while still being powerful and playful at the same time.”