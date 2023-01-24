Rihanna Vies For Her First Academy Award At 2023 Oscars

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna received the first Oscar nomination of her career on Tuesday (January 24).

The Barbadian singer’s track “Lift Me Up” is up for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Rihanna’s single appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna was nominated alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson and fellow singer Tems. All four had writing credits on the song.

Past Oscar winners Lady Gaga and David Byrne also scored nominations in this year’s Best Original Song category. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” will compete against songs from the films Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, RRR and Tell It Like a Woman.

Rihanna’s Oscar nomination added to her busy schedule over the next few months. The music superstar is currently preparing to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which takes place on February 12.

Apple Music serves as the sponsor of the halftime show. Earlier this month, the streaming service hyped Rihanna’s performance in a teaser video.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in California on March 23. The event airs live on ABC.

Check out all of the 2023 Oscar nominees here.