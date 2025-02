Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna swiftly shut down a reporter’s question about A$AP Rocky’s former friend, making it clear she wasn’t entertaining any drama.

Rihanna didn’t hold back when she shut down a reporter’s question following A$AP Rocky’s trial victory.

The billionaire singer and beauty mogul, who has been a source of unwavering support for Rocky during the trial, made it clear she wasn’t here for any unnecessary drama.

As cameras rolled, the journalist attempted to question A$AP Rocky about his feelings towards former friend ASAP Relli (Terell Ephron), who testified against him. However, Rihanna swiftly put the reporter in their place.

Before Rocky could respond, Rihanna swiftly stepped in—spinning around, raising her hand and cutting off the reporter with a sharp retort: “How you think it feel?”

“how do you think it feels?” rihanna was sick of dumb questions 😭 pic.twitter.com/vLLv24WiNt — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) February 19, 2025

Rocky faced two felony counts of assault with a firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood, California. Prosecutors alleged Rocky pointed a gun at Relli and shot at him, causing minor injuries.

While on the stand, Relli testified that Rocky threatened to kill him and pointed a gun at his stomach and head. Rocky’s defense team argued that Relli was lying and seeking a payday, claiming the gun was a prop used for a music video.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before reaching the not guilty verdict, acquitting the rapper of all charges.

A$AP Rocky Embraces Rihanna Following Trial Victory

An overjoyed A$AP Rocky leaped into Rihanna’s arms as the verdict was read in court.

the way Asap Rocky ran over and gave Rihanna a hug after the not guilty verdict >>> pic.twitter.com/wDoLaQ4Xfy — ⚓️❤️. (@navywithbardi) February 19, 2025

He thanked God and the jury “for making the right decision” while addressing press outside the courtroom.

“I’m just so thankful,” he added. “This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy, for the past four years, but I’m thankful, nonetheless, I’m thankful. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God.”

Meanwhile, the Hip-Hop community celebrated the victory, with Kanye West, 50 Cent, Papoose and others showing love to Rocky in the wake of the trial.