A$AP Rocky’s acquittal sparked celebration across the Hip-Hop community and heartfelt reactions from 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and others.

A$AP Rocky walked out of court a free man after a jury acquitted him of all charges in his long-running assault case, and the Hip-Hop community couldn’t be more pleased for him.

Addressing reporters outside of court following the verdict, Rocky thanked God and the jury “for making the right decision.”

He continued, “ I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy, for the past four years, but I’m thankful, nonetheless, I’m thankful. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talkin’ to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God.”

After the trial, Rocky fueled anticipation for his long-awaited album with a tweet that had fans buzzing.

“DON’T BE DUMB,” he wrote, referencing the title of his upcoming project.

Rocky leaped into Rihanna’s arms after hearing the verdict in court, sparking a flurry of memes comparing the rapper to the “flying felon,” Deobra Redden, who went viral after jumping over a desk to attack a judge.

asap rocky jumping on rihanna when he heard the verdict was not guilty pic.twitter.com/zmLS81qeEd — k⁷˙˚°✰ (@stallitan) February 19, 2025

Rhianna celebrated the victory on her Instagram Stories, writing, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”

Kanye West paid tribute with a photo of his “Jukebox Joints” collaborator captioned with a prayer hands emoji.

50 Cent meanwhile repeated his prediction that Rocky would beat the case.

“Not Guilty,” he shared on Instagram. “I told [ninjas] I would bet 500,000 K he gonna beat it when ASAP Tellie started getting tired of telling 5 days straight. BOOM. Now stay sucker free!”

Nicki Minaj shared a photo of A$AP Rocky Rihanna and their two sons on her Instagram Stories, adding, “To God be the glory.”

Papoose also got in on the celebrations, posting a clip of Rocky’s exuberant reaction to the verdict.

“I know on the internet everything is a joke,” he said. “But man I’m so happy for this dude. Peace to Asap & his family! God is good!”

Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, celebrated with the rapper and his family outside of court.

“We said from day once he was innocent,” Tacopina emphasized. “We turned down a plea for almost no jail time because he was innocent, and I’ve always said this was an extortion. The extortion played out live, in color, in court.”

He also urged the district attorney to “look long and hard at prosecuting Terell Ephron.”

Tacopina expressed his gratitude, saying he was “honored to have represented this amazing family” and calling Rocky “one of my closest friends.”

He continued, “But he’s also just a great, great person. Rihanna… they are seriously the greatest people, and I said I love them, and I really do love them. I got emotional in my summation because I really do care about them.”

Rocky then interrupted with a playful quip, branding his attorney, “ASAP Joe!”