RIP Double K Of People Under The Stairs, Dies At 43

(AllHipHop News)
Double K, of People Under the Stairs fame, died yesterday. He was 43.
As a member of the group, Double K was an important member of the West Coast’s vibrant underground rap scene, along with his production partner adn group mate Thes One.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said that the rapper died Friday January 30, in his home, and close friends said he passed away peacefully in his sleep. A cause of death has not been determined.
People Under the Stairs emerged in the year 1997 and continued to be a self contained unit for the duration of their tenure. Their debut opus, The Next Step, emerged in 1998, which lead to 2000’s Question in the Form of an Answer and then the critically acclaimed O.S.T. in 2002.
People Under the Stairs maintained a 22 year career until they disbanded in 2019 with their final opus, Sincereley, The P.