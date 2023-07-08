Jay-Z Expands Roc Nation Sports Into Brazil With Major Acquistion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z’s sport’s management company has made its mark in South America.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports has acquired a new agency, expanding its reach into South America.

The rap mogul’s sports management company reportedly bought Brazilian soccer agency TFM, the home of several of the nation’s biggest talents, including Vinicius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli and Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa.

The recent acquisition won’t be incredibly disruptive to the Sao Paulo office’s setup but will prompt TFM to change its name to Roc Nation Sports Brazil, according to Khel Now.

Frederico Pena, TFM’s founder, will serve as the director of Roc Nation’s Brazilian office.

Roc Nation was created in 2008 as a management company for artists. In 2018, the entity established a sports division and started to manage Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Cruz of the New York Giants.

Now, the company represents 200 athletes from all across the United States in various sporting spaces including rugby, cricket, soccer, basketball, baseball and football.

In addition to managing athletes, the company also consults for leading sporting leagues such as the National Football League, AC Milan and the United Rugby League.