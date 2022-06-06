Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Claims “Domestic Situation” Led To Trouble’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Atlanta-bred rapper Mariel “Trouble” Orr lost his life on June 5. He was 35 years old. The Rockdale County sheriff’s office held a press conference to address Trouble’s death.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s public information officer Jedidia Canty spoke to the media on Sunday. Canty confirmed Trouble died at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers due to a single gunshot to the chest.

Atlanta area resident Jamichael Jones, 33, was named as the prime suspect in the shooting. Warrants are out for Jones’s arrest, but he is not in police custody, as of press time.

“Mr. Mariel Orr, which is the victim, was visiting a female friend at the [apartment] complex,” explained Officer Canty. “Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic situation.”

Canty also stated that Trouble did not know Jamichael Jones and authorities do not believe it was a “love triangle” scenario. Jones is likely to face home invasion, aggravated assault, and felony murder charges.

Trouble’s record label, Def Jam, released a statement about the Thug Luv album creator’s passing. The company posted on Instagram, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob🙏🏾.”

Prior to his death, Trouble released his debut mixtape December 17th in 2011. His discography also contains projects such as 2013’s The Return of December 17th, 2015’s #ZayDidIt, 2016’s Skoobzilla, and 2018’s Edgewood with Ear Drummer Records founder Mike WiLL Made-It.