Trouble UPDATE: Cops Seek Suspect In Rapper’s Shooting Death

The police are on the hunt for a suspect in connection to the murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Trouble was shot and killed at the Lake St. James apartment complex. The shooting occurred in Conyers on Sunday (June 5th), around 3:00 a.m. this morning.
An ambulance rushed Trouble to a local area hospital, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man named Jamichael Jones, who lives in Atlanta. He is being sought in connection to the murder, although they have yet to reveal what role Jones played in Trouble’s shooting death.
The news of Trouble’s death rocked the Atlanta rap community and the hip-hop community at large.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IEhhQSywXN
— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) June 5, 2022
Local artists like T.I., Killer Mike, and Gucci Mane weighed in on the shocking, tragic news, posting RIP messages to Trouble. Def Jam also issued a statement commenting on the murder of Trouble.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into Trouble’s murder remains ongoing.