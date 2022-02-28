Rockstar Energy Partners With Cortez Bryant’s Blueprint Group For Rockstar Culture Labs In ATL

The AUC will house the new space for the local Black creative community.

Rockstar Energy teamed up with music industry manager Cortez “Tez” Bryant to launch Rockstar Culture Labs. The PepsiCo brand and The Blueprint Group co-CEO established the new location in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The Rockstar Culture Labs is an exciting next step for Blueprint Group, which has been dedicated to educating, supporting, and amplifying the next generation of creative artists,” says Cortez Bryant.

He adds, “Partnering with Rockstar Energy to open this space in one of the country’s most happening music communities gives us another platform to create incredible opportunities for Atlanta’s Black artists.”

Funded by Rockstar Energy, Rockstar Culture Labs will reside in a 4-story building located in the Atlanta University Center beginning in April. The space is set to empower the next generation of local Black artists by providing:

A platform and resources including fully equipped music production studios and sound stages, event and co-working spaces, and ongoing networking opportunities

The Rockstar Internship Program, a joint effort that builds on Blueprint Group’s history of developing education platforms and Rockstar Energy’s goal of driving purpose around creativity in youth culture

Event programming curated by Rockstar Energy including showcases, fireside chats, podcasts, and more

Chauncey Hamlett [VP/CMO Pepsi Beverages North America (South Division)], Ashaunna Ayars [Founder- The Ayars Agency], Cortez Bryant [CEO of The Blueprint Group] & Al Branch [CMO/Partner at BPG Records and Blueprint/Maverick Artist Management] (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Rockstar )

Rockstar Culture Labs Is Looking To Highlight Atlanta’s “Real Rockstars”

“We’re proud to be launching The Rockstar Culture Labs, to provide space and resources that empower Black artists here in one of the country’s epicenters of creative culture,” states Chauncey Hamlett, VP/CMO Pepsi Beverages North America (South Division).

Hamlett continues, “With this platform, we want to highlight and elevate the ‘Real Rockstars’ of Atlanta, those who are hustling and putting in the work to pursue their dreams.”

Cortez Bryant’s The Blueprint Group has managed the careers of Hip Hop stars such as Lil Wayne, T.I., Nicki Minaj, The Roots, G-Eazy, and Lil Nas X. Earlier this year, the Atlanta-based management firm invested in the Tsū social media application.

In addition, Cortez Bryant is a co-founder of the Assemble learning service. Tez also taught a seven-week “Careers in Music” course at Mississippi’s Jackson State University. The class focused on ethics, digital marketing, branding, contractual agreements, publishing, copywriting, and other tools.

Cortez Bryant, Al Branch, Founder, Ashaunna Ayars & Chauncey Hamlett (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Rockstar )

Photos via Acceleration