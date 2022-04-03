Florida rapper Rod Wave is doing his part to help the local community- by buying everyone gas! Read more

On social media, Florida rapper Rod Wave announced that he would be giving away $25,000 worth of free gas to residents of St. Petersburg, his hometown, next week.

Rod Wave shared a video with him in disbelief about how high gas prices are.

“St. Pete, 727, I’m giving away free gas April 9th at the Sunoco on 34th right before you get on the bridge,” the rapper said in the clip. “April 9th, I’m giving away $25,000 in free gas. So April 9th, 12 o’clock, pull up and get you some free gas, get you a free full tank.”

According to Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson from the local police force said they will have extra traffic officers on duty in anticipation of big crowds.

St. Petersburg police spokesman Ken Knight said, “We will be there as long as the event is going on. It is probably going to be quite a crowd.”

The Lakewood High School alum has been experiencing quite a bit of success over the last year.

In 2021, he bested Justin Bieber’s Justice with his SoulFly project as the No. 1 album in the country on the Billboard charts.

Over the last few months, gas prices are skyrocketing. According to Protocol, the prices are over $4 per gallon in most places (and in some places in California are $7 per gallon) and are over 70% higher than they were a year ago.

This spike has geopolitical connotations, which are connected to the U.S. banned imports of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal on March 8th as sanctions for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since the conflict doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, Rod Wave’s act of kindness is sure to make a difference to regular folk.