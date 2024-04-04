Rod Wave Arrest Prompts Internal Review As Police Admit Error

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave, who’s never been convicted of a felony, was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

St. Petersburg police admitted they mistakenly arrested Rod Wave on weapons charges. He was released from custody after “inaccurate information” led to his arrest on Wednesday (April 3).

“Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing,” his attorney Bradford Cohen said. “The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition. Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day.”

The Alamo Records artist, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was arrested in connection to a shooting investigation. He was booked on two counts of illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, police found Rod Wave with a group of men who were allegedly involved in a shooting that injured four people on Sunday (March 31). St. Petersburg police Detective Eric Sireni contacted the Emergency Communications Center for information about Rod Wave.

The detective was told the 25-year-old rapper was convicted of a felony in November 2017. But Rod Wave had no felony conviction as he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

“Although Green had been previously arrested for a felony, the charge was reduced and he was ultimately convicted of a misdemeanor,” St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez told the Tampa Bay Times. “Hours later, when the error was discovered, Green was released. An internal review is being done on the Emergency Communications employee who made the mistake.”

Christopher Atkins, Elias Torres, Keith Wesby, Kevontre Wesby and Willie Da’Shaun Cookinson were arrested for their alleged roles in Sunday’s shooting. Police investigated two homes linked to the suspects. Authorities said Rod Wave rented or had ties to the houses.