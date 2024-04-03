Rod Wave Arrested In Florida

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave’s lawyers insist he’s not a convicted felon yet he was booked for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Rod Wave landed in a Florida jail on Wednesday (April 3). According to the Tampa Bay Times, the rapper was arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation by St. Petersburg police. He was booked by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Alamo Records artist was charged with two counts of illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon. He remains in custody in Manatee County.

Rod Wave’s attorneys Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin claimed the rapper is not a convicted felon.

“The officers that made the arrest are incorrect,” they told TMZ. “He is not a convicted felon and has never been a convicted felon. We would have hoped additional research would have been done prior to them filing these charges.”

His lawyers intended to pursue legal action over what they believed was a wrongful arrest.

“As with any case we will hold those parties that made the error accountable for their actions,” they declared.

St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway planned to announce “several major arrests in an ongoing investigation” at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Police refused to release more details ahead of the conference.

Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, previously caught a felony battery charge in 2022. He was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors dismissed the case a few weeks after his arrest.

“We are thrilled that this misunderstanding is behind him and he can move forward with a successful career,” Cohen wrote on Instagram in 2022. “Sometimes misunderstandings can be misconstrued and it isn’t until all the evidence and witnesses are reviewed that the right decision is made by the States Attorney. We thank the Osceola State Atty for his professionalism.”

The domestic violence case was Rod Wave’s only known run-in with the law before Wednesday’s arrest.