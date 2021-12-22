Roddy Ricch Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

Hear what the ‘Live Life Fast’ album creator has to say.

Over the last few weeks, California-bred rapper Saweetie’s name has been romantically attached to Atlanta’s Lil Baby. Prior to that, people on the internet thought she was dating fellow Californian Roddy Ricch.

Basketball fans spotted Saweetie and Roddy Ricch sitting next to each other at a Los Angeles Lakers game in October. That on-screen interaction was enough for blogs and social media users to question if they were a couple.

“So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating… got it,” tweeted Saweetie at the time. Now, Roddy Ricch has addressed the speculation as well.

Roddy Ricch recently appeared on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show to promote his new album Live Life Fast. The hosts used that interview to ask Ricch about his alleged courtside connection with Saweetie.

“For all the females out there, stop sitting by me [at] the game… I was sitting down first,” responded Roddy Ricch. He added, “I’m at the game. That’s my birthday. I’m faded out of my mind. I ain’t thinking about nobody sitting next to me.”

Live Life Fast dropped on December 17 via Atlantic Records. Roddy Ricch’s sophomore studio LP includes guest features by Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna.