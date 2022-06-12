Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges In New York, Governor’s Ball Set Cancelled 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Compton rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested on gun charges after going through a security checkpoint for the Governors Ball Festival in NYC this weekend.

A simple tweet from the Governors Ball official Twitter account broke the news.

“Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today,” the official Twitter account for the Governors Ball revealed.

Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 11, 2022

Authorities report that Roddy Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore Jr., and two other people were arrested on four charges of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device after the cops searched the vehicle he was riding in.

The fans were shocked not only because another artist wasn’t going to appear in the annual Queens-based festival, but they obviously wanted to know why the “Cooped Up” rapper was going to be a no-show.

Police say that as Roddy Ricch and his entourage made their way through a checkpoint for the festival shortly before his set, they discovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition and an extended clip.

Roddy Ricch’s arrest is another headache for Governors Ball organizers, who had to deal with a cancellation from the Migos earlier this week.

The Atlanta rappers’ replacement, Lil Wayne, was tapped as a last-minute headliner, but he bailed as well, telling concert promoters that he wouldn’t make his Friday night set just hours before he was supposed to perform due to “flight disruption.”

No word yet on when Roddy Ricch will appear in court for the four weapons charges.