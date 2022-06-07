Migos Drops Out Of Governors Ball But Still A Group, Says Rep

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A label rep for Migos denied the trio split up amid speculation about Quavo, Offset and Takeoff’s current status.

Migos reportedly haven’t split up despite speculation about the trio’s status.

Breakup rumors heated up again after the Governors Ball revealed the group won’t perform at the upcoming festival, which begins on Friday (June 10). According to TMZ, a label rep says Migos had to drop out due to a schedule conflict.

Migos will miss the Governors Ball because Quavo is currently shooting a movie. Their label rep insists the trio remains together as of now.

Last month, fans began speculating about Migos breaking up when Offset stopped following his fellow members on Instagram. Quavo and Takeoff added more fuel to the fire by announcing the formation of a duo called Unc and Phew.

The two dropped a song titled “Hotel Lobby” to kick off their new venture as Unc and Phew. Quavo also raised more questions when he avoided answering a paparazzo’s question about the breakup rumors.

Although the label rep denied any split, none of the Migos members have publicly declared all is well between them. The rumors may persist until they do or release more music together.

Migos dropped their latest album Culture III in June 2021. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.