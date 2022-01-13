Roddy Ricch Cancels ‘SNL’ Performance Due To COVID-19 Exposure

Roddy Ricch was supposed to perform on the January 15 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ but had to cancel due to exposure to COVID-19.

Roddy Ricch will not be performing on the January 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Atlantic Records rapper had to cancel his planned performance after being exposed to COVID-19. Roddy Ricch announced he was pulling out of the show in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday (January 12).

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he wrote via social media. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though! LOVE STAY SAFE.”

The 23-year-old artist was supposed to be Saturday Night Live’s first musical guest of 2022. Roddy Ricch will be replaced by indie pop band Bleachers on the first SNL episode of the year.

Roddy Ricch’s SNL gig was going to be an opportunity for him to promote his latest album Live Life Fast, which was released in December. The LP debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200, but it didn’t experience the same level of success as 2019’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

Live Life Fast peaked at No. 4, selling 62,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, on the other hand, spent four weeks at No. 1 on the chart.