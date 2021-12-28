Roddy Ricch’s ‘Live Life Fast’ Debuts In The Top 5 On The Billboard 200 Chart

The LA native’s sophomore LP failed to repeat the initial success of ‘PEMFBA.’

Roddy Ricch dropped off his latest body of work, Live Life Fast, on December 17. The Atlantic Records release managed to make it into the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart in its opening week.

Live Life Fast debuted at #4 with 62,000 first-week album-equivalent units. This marks Roddy Ricch’s second consecutive Top 10 entry on the Billboard album rankings.

2019’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial spent four weeks at #1. The now-Diamond-certified, long-running #1 single “The Box” helped that album remain on the Billboard 200 for a total of 106 weeks.

Roddy Ricch also found a spot on the Billboard 200 with 2018’s Feed Tha Streets II mixtape. That Gold-certified project stayed on the chart for 67 weeks, peaking at #67 in April 2019.

The 62,000-unit opening for Live Life Fast was a significant decline from the 101,000 first-week units amassed by Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. Also, the LLF lead single “Late at Night” was not able to match the commercial success of “The Box.”

Live Life Fast featured guest appearances by Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Alex Isley, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, and Gunna. Names such as Southside, Ronny J, Wheezy, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, TM88, and Mustard provided production.

Elsewhere on this week’s Billboard 200 chart, Adele’s 30 held onto #1 for a fifth consecutive week. Mariah Carey‘s Merry Christmas album from 1994 sits at #7. Juice WRLD’s posthumous Fighting Demons fell seven spots to #9 in week two.