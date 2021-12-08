Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Earns RIAA Diamond Certification

Compton native Roddy Ricch is the latest rap star to receive a Diamond Award from the Recording Industry Association of America. “The Box” has officially moved more than 10 million units since its release in 2019.

Roddy Ricch became just the eighth Hip Hop artist to earn a Diamond certification for a solo record. He joined a list that also includes Eminem, Drake, Fetty Wap, XXXTentacion, Cardi B, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj.

Several of those acts earned their first Diamond plaque in 2021. “Sad!” by XXXTentacion, “Stronger” by Kanye West, and “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj each crossed the 10 million mark this year.

In addition, Cardi B collected two Diamond Awards in 2021. Her 2017 breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” went Diamond in March. That was followed by Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi securing the accolade in November.

As far as Roddy Ricch, the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial album creator picked up several more plaques this week. The RIAA certified “Big Stepper,” “Boom Boom Room,” “Peta” featuring Meek Mill, and “Bacc Seat” featuring Ty Dolla Sign as Platinum.

Additionally, “Start wit Me” featuring Gunna now sits at 2x-Platinum. “High Fashion” featuring Mustard moved up to 4x-Platinum. All of Roddy Ricch’s new certifications were announced on the one-year anniversary of the release of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

Roddy Ricch is also preparing to drop his sophomore studio LP, Live Life Fast, on December 17. The Atlantic Records-backed project will host the “Late at Night” single which peaked in the Hot 100 chart’s Top 20.