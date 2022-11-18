Roddy Ricch Drops ‘Feed tha Streets 3,’ Surprises LA Shoppers By Paying Grocery Tabs 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Roddy Ricch dropped ‘Feed tha Streets 3’ after spending the day picking up the tab at LA Country grocery stores and Black-owned businesses.

Roddy Ricch returned with the third installment of his Feed tha Streets series just in time for Thanksgiving and spent the day giving back to his hometown.

The Compton native announced the project in December and dropped several singles in the lead-up to release. “Aston Martin Truck,” and “Stop Breathing,” were followed up with the Lil Durk-assisted “Twin,” shared earlier this week.

The 15-track project includes guest appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Cubeatz, Sonic, Turbo, and more. Stream it at the end of the page.

On Wednesday (Nov. 18), Roddy Ricch revealed a video for “Twin” is in the works, sharing a series of images for the shoot featuring himself and Lil Durk.

During a recent interview, The Grammy-Award-winning rapper addressed his mindset while making “Feed tha Streets 3.

“It’s me getting back to being comfortable and thriving in my environment,” Roddy Ricch told LA Times. “Over the last few years — transparently speaking — you go through things and life changes. Sometimes people don’t have a soft heart for that. As a man, you gotta know where you’re at and understand where you’re going and continue to be great regardless of circumstances. So that’s where the music is. We’re working on the next album while this one is coming out.

Roddy Ricch Gives Back

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Roddy Ricch spent the day giving back to his community, paying for groceries across LA County.

Roddy Ricch explained the inspiration behind his “feed the streets” movement during his LA Times interview.

“’Feed the Streets’ is surrounded by my mother. She always gave food away to less-fortunate people when I was growing up. We’d give pizzas to people or she’d cook spaghetti, stuff you could put in a big pot. That’s something that stuck with me,” Roddy said.

Roddy Ricch stayed true to his word, surprising customers at grocery stores and Black-owned businesses by paying their tabs.

He pulled up to Ralphs and announced he was covering groceries for everybody in the store for 30 minutes.

Roddy Ricch pays for everybody's groceries in the store 💯 pic.twitter.com/tL8BGD8PaI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 18, 2022

The “Aston Martin Truck” hitmaker was also spotted giving out free meals at Fixins Soul Kitchen.

Roddy Ricch was out in LA giving back to the community paying for people’s groceries and giving out free meals at Fixins Soul Kitchen! pic.twitter.com/ike0GkFxdF — SBRBN (@Sbrbnla) November 18, 2022

Roddy Ricch – Feed tha Streets 3