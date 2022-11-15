Roddy Ricch Talks Moving Beyond The Success of “The Box”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” was one of the biggest songs of 2019. The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial track spent eleven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Over the next three years, Ricch released other singles such as 2021’s “Late at Night” and 2022’s “Stop Breathing.” However, the California-bred rapper has yet to duplicate the solo success of his breakout hit.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe recently spoke to Roddy Ricch about his forthcoming Feed The Streets 3 project. The conversation also included Ricch reflecting on moving past “The Box” as a triumphant release.

“That’s not easy,” admitted Roddy Ricch, before adding, “It’s just a lot going on and that’s all a lot of people think or whatever. Sometimes we’re just humans.”

The 24-year-old Atlantic recording artist continued, “You’ll just be thinking like, ‘Damn. Okay. I already did this or I already did that.’ It’s really just time to do what I know I got to do. You know what I’m saying?”

Roddy Ricch Is Almost Ready To Release A New Body Of Work

Ricch’s “The Box” earned Grammy Nominations for Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “The Box” as Diamond (10x-Platinum) in December 2021.

In addition to “The Box” topping the Billboard Hot 100, Roddy Ricch scored another #1 song on the chart as a guest feature on “Rockstar” by DaBaby. That collaboration remained in the top spot for seven weeks in 2020.

As of press time, Roddy Ricch has yet to return to the Hot 100’s Top 10 region. He does have twenty-five career entries on the chart, including the Grammy-winning “Racks In The Middle” by Nipsey Hussle which peaked at #26.

Feed Tha Streets 3 will arrive this Friday, November 18. Roddy Ricch’s 15-track project features Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. The original Feed Tha Streets mixtape dropped in 2017. Feed Tha Streets II followed a year later.