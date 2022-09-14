Roddy Ricch Teases ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’ Release Despite Pushback From His Label

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is another body of work from the Compton rhymer on the way?

California-based Hip Hop artist Roddy Ricch earned his first Gold-certified project with 2018’s Feed Tha Streets II. Ricch is now looking to recapture that mixtape magic with the third installment in the series.

Apparently, Roddy Ricch wanted to drop Feed Tha Streets III as an official studio LP. However, a recent Instagram post by the rapper suggests someone at a record label pushed back on that idea.

On Tuesday night, Ricch uploaded a screenshot of a text he supposedly sent to his management. The message read, “The label don’t wanna count Feed Tha Streets 3 as an album cuz it’s always been a mixtape series but the fans need it, so let’s drop when I get off tour.”

As of press time, it is not clear if the “label” Roddy Ricch was referring to in his text message is Atlantic Records or Bird Vision Entertainment. The first two Feed Tha Streets projects dropped via Bird Vision in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Roddy Ricch later released his Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial and Live Life Fast studio albums under the Atlantic Records umbrella. Please Excuse Me debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Two years later, Live Life Fast peaked at #4.

Post Malone tapped his “Cooped Up” collaborator Roddy Ricch to open for him on the “Twelve Carat Tour” which kicked off in Omaha, Nebraska on September 10. The journey is not expected to end until November 15 in Ricch’s hometown area of Los Angeles.

Ricch’s “Ghetto Superstar” featuring G Herbo and Doe Boy hit DSPs on September 8. Both Mustard and Southside earned producer credit for the song. That single followed The Big 3 EP which came out in June.

Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch appears to be recording new music. Yesterday, the Grammy-winning performer also shared a photo of himself in the studio on his Instagram Story. The image’s caption simply read, “bet.”