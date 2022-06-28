Roddy Ricch May Never Be Allowed To Perform In Long Island If Politician Gets His Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Roddy Ricch is booked for a show in Long Island on October 9, but a county executive hopes to block the West Coast rapper’s performance.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman wants to prevent Roddy Ricch from performing in Long Island.

According to a letter obtained by the New York Post, Blakeman seeks to ban Roddy Ricch over a “f### NYPD” chant.

Blakeman asks the UBS Arena to not allow Roddy Ricch to perform at the venue. The West Coast rapper is scheduled to open for Post Malone at the arena on October 9.

“The last thing these officers need is some ‘celebrity’ inciting violence and hate against them,” Blakeman writes. “As violence against police is on the rise, and woke politicians fan the flames of the defund the police movement, we should be showing more support for our police, not less.”

He continues, “On behalf of the 1.4 million residents of Nassau County, I strongly condemn [Roddy Ricch’s] rhetoric in the strongest possible terms. The Nassau County Police Department works closely with the NYPD every day to keep communities safe across Nassau County.”

Roddy Ricch led a “f### NYPD” chant at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival on June 12. He put the police on blast after authorities dropped gun charges against him.

The Atlantic Records artist missed his scheduled performance at the Governors Ball in Queens on June 11. Police arrested him and two other men on gun charges before he could enter Citi Field.