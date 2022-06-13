Roddy Ricch Calls Out The NYPD During Hot 97 Summer Jam Set After Gun Charges Dropped 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Roddy Ricch said “F##k NYPD” after he was released without charge a day after his arrest on gun charges en route to the Governors Ball.

Roddy Ricch had a message for the NYPD after he was released from jail on Sunday afternoon (Jun. 12), and charges were dropped following his arrest a day prior in connection with gun charges.

As reported by AllHipHop, the Compton rapper was stopped at a security checkpoint for the Governors Ball Festival in NYC on Saturday. Cops say they found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle he was riding in. They also found nine rounds of ammunition and an extended clip, and Roddy Ricch was arrested along with two other people in the car.

Roddy Ricch, Carlos Collins, 57, and Michael Figueroa were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

However, according to a report by New York Daily News, while Figueroa was arraigned on the charges in Queens Criminal Court Sunday, Ricch and Collins’ cases were never docketed. A clerk at the court confirmed that the Compton rapper’s case was dismissed.

Although Roddy Ricch didn’t make it to his set at the Governor’s Ball, he did get to perform his Hot 97 Summer Jam show.

He was reminded that he had “money to get to,” following his release and after freshening up with a shower, took to the Summer Jam Stage.

“New Jersey, you ready?” he asked the audience. “Can I hear everybody in here say ‘F### NYPD,’” he added before he launched into his next song.