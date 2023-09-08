Roddy Ricch Petitions Courts For Joint Custody Of His 3-year-old Son

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper wants the courts to participate in the raising of his son.

West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch is seeking joint custody of his child with his former girlfriend Alexandra Kiser. Kiser accused Roddy Ricch of abusing drugs and being an unfit parenting in a recent Petition to Determine Parental Relationship.

Kiser claims Ricch is addicted to the sedative Promethazine and prioritizes being high over being a father to their child. In addition to establishing paternity for their 3-year-old son, Kiser is requesting $20,000 per month in child support. Ricch is currently court-ordered to pay temporary monthly support of $24,000.

The ex further alleges “The Box” recording artist is affiliated with a gang and has mistreated her and their child by evicting them from the home he pays for, despite having more than enough money to provide for them, according to reports. She says Ricch earned more than $10 million in 2022 and an estimated net worth that is doubled that.

“(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances,” the filing read.

Outside of his alleged miserly ways, she also claims he neglects his parental responsibilities and misses important holidays with their child. She says he has previously opted to go on luxury trips with friends instead of spending time with his family.

“I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas,” she wrote in her filing.

While Ricch doesn’t deny the child and seeks joint legal and physical custody of him, he hasn’t commented on the other allegations leveled against him. Additionally, he’s requested that the court order mandating the legal fees be split between both parties for the case.