Roddy Ricch Previews New Music After Claiming He’s Top 3 In L.A. Hip-Hop

Roddy Ricch previewed a new song after the last snippet he released was clowned by his fans, causing him to flee social media temporarily.

Roddy Ricch has been on the receiving end of some harsh online criticism. He fled social media earlier this month after a snippet of a song he released was widely clowned by listeners. Roddy also faced accusations that he fell off after his sophomore album failed to achieve the sales of his debut.

However, Roddy Ricch is unbothered and is back teasing more new music. The Grammy Winner hopped on Instagram Live to share a new song with his fans.

DJ Akademiks reposted the clip, which garnered a mixed reaction in the comments section. One response reads “This basic af” while another declares: “It’s actually fires asf !!” However, one comment suggested, “It’s not even bad, ppl just hating cause they know it gets to him.” Another user said Roddy Ricch used the backlash as fuel, “They bullied this n#### back in his bag 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Roddy Ricch scored an early success with his debut album, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project raked in 101,000 album-equivalent units in its first week while his follow-up “LIVE LIFE FAST,” moved 62,000 and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Roddy Ricch Says He’s Top 3 In L.A.

However, Roddy Ricch is unfazed by the critique and considers himself one of only three artists putting on for Hip-Hop to come out of L.A.

“There’s so much s### going on in L.A.,” Roddy Ricch told DJ Akademiks in a recent interview. “That s### will f### you up. It’s only three n##### left in L.A. that I can say that’s really putting on for this muthafucker and that’s Kendrick, YG and me,” Roddy told Akademiks. “When you really sit down and understand that the type of baggage we got as n##### from the spot, you gotta understand what we going through as a unit n####.”

Roddy Ricch added, “I ain’t going to say we down, but we gotta put this s### together, figure out a plan to really set this s### up cause we really the west. We been doing this s### for too long to really just stop and have soldiers falling. It’s n##### just flopping and falling. We gotta step up as the n##### cause it’s only three of us left.”