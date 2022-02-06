Roddy Ricch must have decided he has had enough of social media trolls after getting clowned over his new song!

Apparently, Roddy Ricch cannot take criticism.

Yesterday (February 5th), the Compton rapper shared a snippet of his unreleased song called “Out Of My Mind.”

Unfortunately, the feedback from his fans was less than stellar, and many accused the Grammy Award-winning artist of falling off.

Roddy Ricch deleted his Twitter and IG after people clowned his new song snippet pic.twitter.com/ZCfsRHFFOQ — don't bore us 🎧 (@DontBoreUs) February 5, 2022

It appears as though most people were not happy with the snippet of Roddy Ricch singing the chorus to the song.

One user said, “Bad mixing and he doesn’t have that energy we know him for on the track, I understand doing new things and innovating but this could’ve went harder if he had better lyrics and more emphasis on how he raps/sings it.”

Another lamented, “the snippet is pretty trash, he needs to reset expectations and get back to the music that brought him here in the first place, we need feed tha streets roddy.”

Late last night, the rapper deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts to avoid the intense backlash.

The rapper fleeing from social media ends what should have been a good week for Roddy Ricch.

He has a high profile appearance on the song “Outstanding” taken from 2 Chainz’s new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself.

Despite the intense criticism directed at Roddy Ricch over the snippet of “Out Of My Mind,” he still has a huge fan base and is far from falling off.

Roddy Ricch’s album The Box has sold more than 10 million units since its release in 2019.

The milestone made Roddy Ricch the eighth Hip-Hop artist to earn a Diamond certification from the RIAA for a solo album.