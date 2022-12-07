Roddy Ricch Slapped With Lawsuit Over His Smash Hit “The Box”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc and Atlantic Records have been accused of copyright infringement by singer Greg Perry.

A singer sued Roddy Ricch for allegedly ripping off a song from ‘70s for his diamond-selling single “The Box.”

According to multiple reports, singer Greg Perry said “The Box” duplicated parts of his 1975 song “Come on Down (Get Your Head Out of the Clouds)” without permission.

Perry filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Roddy Ricch, producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records and others in New York on Tuesday (December 6). He sought damages for the unauthorized use of his song.

“Comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context by a musicology expert demonstrates clearly and convincingly that ‘The Box’ is an unauthorized duplication and infringement of certain elements of ‘Come on Down,’” Perry’s lawsuit alleged.

Perry claimed his song remained “popular in both the R&B and rap community,” citing authorized samples of his work. Jeezy used “Come on Down” on the 2008 track “Word Play.” Yo Gotti licensed Perry’s song for the 2016 cut “I Remember.”

Roddy Ricch released “The Box” in 2019. The single became his first No. 1 hit, spending 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“The Box” appeared on Roddy Ricch’s debut studio album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The single received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in 2021.