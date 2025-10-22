Roger Goodell Defends Bad Bunny Amid Donald Trump Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Roger Goodell stood firm Wednesday, defending the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny for Super Bowl LX’s halftime show despite mounting criticism from Donald Trump and conservative voices nationwide.

The NFL Commissioner addressed the brewing political storm during his post-Fall League Meeting press conference. Trump recently blasted the selection, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” and claiming he had “never heard of” the Puerto Rican superstar.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s, like, crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Trump stated.

Goodell pushed back against the backlash with measured confidence.

“It’s carefully thought through. I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching,” he explained.

The 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has emerged as a dominant force in global entertainment. Bad Bunny currently leads the 2025 Latin Grammy nominations with 12 nods and recently earned recognition as Billboard’s Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century.

His impressive trophy collection includes three Grammy Awards and 11 Latin Grammy Awards. The reggaeton icon also holds a historic record with 27 nominations for the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny’s political stance has intensified the controversy surrounding his Super Bowl selection. The artist has been vocal in opposing Trump’s policies and recently completed a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico while avoiding mainland U.S. performances.

He cited concerns about the potential mass deportation of Latinos as motivation for limiting his American tour dates. The decision to perform primarily in Spanish at the February 8 Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium has further amplified conservative criticism.

Goodell remained unwavering in his support for the choice. “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment,” the Commissioner declared.

The NFL chief emphasized Bad Bunny’s global appeal and entertainment value. “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value,” Goodell concluded.

The announcement in late September generated worldwide attention and increased streaming numbers for Bad Bunny’s music catalog. Conservative critics have continued voicing opposition to featuring a Spanish-speaking performer at America’s premier sporting event.

Super Bowl LX takes place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.



