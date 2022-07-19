Rolling Loud Co-Founder Does A U-Turn On Travis Scott Astroworld Comments  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rolling Loud had to retract their claim that Travis Scott was unable to headline the festival due to concerns from the venue.

Rolling Loud organizers had less than a week to replace one of their headline acts for their Miami festival when Kanye West pulled out last week, just five days before his scheduled performance.

Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t get the Donda hitmaker to change his mind and so had to find an alternate act at very short notice. Rolling Loud Co-Founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler issued a statement on Sunday (Jul. 17), though they gave no reason for Ye’s withdrawal.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing,” Rolling Loud explained.

Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the news Kanye had bailed on the festival. However, the complaints continued when Kid Cudi was revealed as his replacement.

Tariq took to the Rolling Loud comments section in an attempt to provide answers to festival goers. “Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn’t having it 🤷‍♂️,” he explained in the pinned comment.

Others shared their frustrations at the last-minute switch and began naming artists they would have preferred to replace Ye at Rolling Loud. Among those named, Travis Scott was one of the most popular suggestions. Cherif claimed it wouldn’t be possible and blamed the Hard Rock Stadium venue, who he said had concerns following the ten deaths at his Astroworld Festival last November. “Venue won’t allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths,” he continued though he has since deleted his comment.

According to the Co-Founder of Rolling Loud Tariq Cherif, Kanye West backed out of Rolling Loud because the venue wouldn’t let him bring out Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/khEIq6lzVF — Not Faizaan (@NotLeFaizaan) July 17, 2022

However, Tariq has had to backtrack, explaining to TMZ that he swiftly deleted the comment because it was untrue. He claims Rolling Loud tried to get Travis Scott to replace Ye, but they couldn’t make it happen. The short notice left little time to prepare the rapper’s elaborate stage production, and they couldn’t go ahead.

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud Miami kicks off this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, beginning Friday (Jul. 22).