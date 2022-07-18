Kanye West Bails On Rolling Loud; Replaced By Kid Cudi 5 Days Before Festival Headline Performance. 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West refused to change his mind; “Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn’t having it,” Rolling Loud explained.

Kanye West backed out of his headline set at Rolling Loud Miami just five days before the festival, only to be replaced by Kid Cudi just months after the pair had a very public falling out.

Rolling Loud Co-Founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler confirmed on Sunday afternoon (Jul. 17), “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing.” Kanye has yet to provide a reason for the last-minute cancellation.

Despite the challenging circumstances, they aren’t holding it against Kanye West. “This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show,” the pair explained. “Though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.”

Furthermore, they confirmed Kid Cudi will replace Kanye West as Rolling Loud headliner on Friday (Jul. 22), adding, “we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Rolling Loud also shared the news on social media with an updated flyer. They announced Kid Cudi would replace Yeezy “due to circumstances outside of our control.”

Rolling Loud “Tried To Convince” Kanye West To Change His Mind

“Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn’t having it 🤷‍♂️,” Cherif explained in the pinned comment.

While the move is unprecedented for Rolling Loud, this is not the first time Kanye West has left event organizers high and dry. The Donda creator bailed on Coachella in April this year, less than two weeks before he was due to headline the festival.

Kid Cudi took to Twitter to give fans some hints about what to expect from his Rolling Loud set, though he didn’t mention Kanye West in spite of their recent issues.

Im doin all AKNC jams and "love.". Just for yall. Lets rage like its 08 again 💖✌🏾 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) July 17, 2022

Earlier this year, Kanye West removed Kid Cudi from his latest LP because of his friendship with Kim Kardashian’s new man Pete Davidson. “Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he friends with you know who,” Ye penned on Instagram.

In response, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper blasted Kanye, claiming he was “whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the Internet,” before severing their friendship. “You ain’t no friend. BYE,” he added.