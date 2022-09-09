Rolling Ray Inserts Himself Into 50 Cent & Lil Kim’s Feud Over Kid

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent insulted Lil Kim’s daughter and claimed she dissed Nicki Minaj’s son on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix.

Social media personality Rolling Ray got involved in the reignited beef between 50 Cent and Lil Kim.

50 Cent mocked Lil Kim’s daughter after claiming she dissed Nicki Minaj’s son on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix. Mr. Papers, the father of Lil Kim’s child, fired back at 50 Cent on Instagram Stories.

“@50cent keep my Daughter out ya internet comedy,” he wrote.

Mr. Papers later received a direct message from Rolling Ray on Instagram. Rolling Ray suggested Mr. Papers’ response was weak.

“It ain’t comedy when he directly disrespects your daughter,” Rolling Ray wrote. “& as uh man you look weak allowing him to do just that. But u soo new York?? Do better tighten up.”

50 Cent’s longstanding feud with Lil Kim resurfaced due to his trolling on Instagram. The G-Unit rapper encouraged Nicki Minaj to diss the Junior M.A.F.I.A. member after the “Plan B” remix dropped.

“@nickiminaj you better light her ass up i’m watching,” he wrote. “she said something about the baby, her baby eye fvcked up. LOL.”

Lil Kim denied 50 Cent’s claims about her referencing Nicki Minaj’s son.

“I never said a word about anyone’s child … please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

