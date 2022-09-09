50 Cent Tells Nicki Minaj To Go After Lil Kim Over ‘Plan B’ Lyrics: ‘She Said Something About The Baby’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent told Nicki Minaj that Lil Kim was talking about Papa Bear in the remix of Meg the Stallion’s ‘Plan B’: “You better light her a*s up.”

50 Cent has dragged Nicki Minaj into his long-standing beef with Lil Kim over some lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Plan B” remix.

The H-Town Hottie and Queen B joined forces on the track after teasing a collab earlier this week. 50 Cent caught wind of the song and decided Lil Kim fired a shot at Nicki in her raps. He took to Instagram, encouraging Nicki to “drag” Lil Kim, sharing a photo of the Brooklyn rapper, comparing her to an owl.

“(Queens Get The Money),” he began in the caption before stirring the pot. He tagged Nicki Minaj, writing: “You better light her ass up i’m watching. she said something about the baby, 🤷🏽‍♂️her baby eye fvcked up. 🤪LOL.” Check out Fiddy’s post below and listen to “Plan B” remix at the end of the page.

Instagram 50 Cent

On the “Plan B” remix Lil Kim delivers the lines:

“N####, you’s a b####, your father’s a b####, your brother’s a b####

Keep acting like this and your son gon’ be a b####.”

Lil Kim Responds to 50 Cent

Some fans suggested this was a reference to Nicki Minaj. However, Lil Kim denied it and blasted 50 Cent. She took to her Instagram Stories claiming, “I never said a word about anyone’s child.”

Kim says the lyrics are “clearly talking about an ex,” and said any attempt to twist her words is “disgusting.” She added, “I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game,” adding, “I still can’t believe y’all can’t see through 50’s lame ass, disgraceful, ugly and narcissistic tactics.”

Lil Kim then said 50 Cent is causing “drama and confusion because the girl he wanted is getting too much attention.”

She also told Fiddy’s girlfriend Cuban Link to “get out while you can girl,” tagging her in the post. Lil Kim concluded, “It’s so crazy how a song about b#### ass n##### could touch a b#### ass n##### soul so deeply, that he resorts to attacking a child.” She continued, “I’M THAT B####!!!! Okayyyyy 50 you got me! The song was about YOU!!!” Check out her comments in full below.

Instagram Lil Kim